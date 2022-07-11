Thor: Love & Thunder Fans Defend Valkyrie Amid Mixed Reviews of MCU Movie

Fans of “Thor: Love and Thunder” are turning to social media to defend Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie after mixed reviews of the MCU movie. In the fourth separate film about Thor, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” star Chris Hemsworth is teaming up again with screenwriter and director Taika Waititi after “Thor: Ragnarok” 2017. The latest film has divided both fans and critics, and tells the story of Thor, who gathers a team of heroes, including his ex-girlfriend Jane (also known as the Mighty Thor), to defeat a new threat in the person of Gorr-the butcher-god Christian Bale.

First introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson’s Valkyrie returns again in Thor: Love and Thunder. At the end of Avengers: Finale, Valkyrie was appointed king of the New Asgard on Earth, a position she still holds in Thor’s latest adventure. Much to the delight of many fans, this time the character plays a more prominent role, acting as a strong ally of Thor and the Mighty Thor, while retaining some of the vices and comedic character traits that she had in “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Although “Thor: Love and Thunder” has generally caused controversy among viewers, many fans on Twitter defend “Valkyrie” as one of the highlights of the film. Fans share funny GIFs with reactions and epic moments from the Valkyrie trailer, and some even encourage the character to make his own show on Disney+.

Given the popularity of the character and the success of “Loki”, a show based on the main character Tom Hiddleston from the Thor universe, the show “Valkyrie” on Disney+ could be a hit. Being one of the few openly LGBT+ characters in the MCU, Valkyrie is also an important figure in terms of representation, something Marvel continues to struggle with. In fact, there was no place for a romantic plot about Valkyrie in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, given that she is rather a minor character, but, as one of the tweets suggests, there may be interest in the Disney+ series, which explores a potential romance between her characters. and Lady Sif Jamie Alexandra.

Waititi’s latest MCU venture hasn’t received the same positive response from critics and fans as “Thor: Ragnarok,” but some parts of the film obviously resonate with many Marvel fans. Valkyrie’s future in the MCU remains somewhat uncertain at the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but the door seems to have remained open for further adventures in the future, either as a solo movie, in the Disney+ series, or once again. as a minor character. Regardless of how and when Valkyrie returns after “Thor: Love and Thunder,” it’s clear that many fans aren’t ready to end the character yet.