Thor: Love & Thunder Can Explain One Last Endgame Mystery

The upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” may answer one of the last remaining mysteries of “Avengers: Finale.” Director Taika Waititi returns to the MCU and reunites with Chris Hemsworth after the success of Thor: Ragnarok. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will see Thor on his healing journey after the events of the Infinity Saga. Despite the attention to him, the film has a chance to answer one of the unresolved questions of the final battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Marvel presented a satisfying ending to the Infinity Saga in Avengers: Finale, which was no small feat. In addition to Thanos’ defeat, the film also became a swan song for some of the franchise’s founding heroes, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans). However, before the happy ending of Avengers: Endgame, a massive fight broke out between all active MCU players against the Mad Titan and his henchmen. Although the whole battle in the third act of the “Finale” was full of memorable moments, it was not brought to perfection, leaving some questions that still remain unanswered.

One lingering mystery of the final battle of “Avengers: Finale” is the origin of Pegasus Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). When Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) transported all the heroes to the ongoing battle at the Avengers complex, she arrived riding a mystical creature. Pegasus became even more useful when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) tried to keep the Infinity Gauntlet away from Thanos. However, the film does not explain where it came from. Although she once had a pegasus, as can be seen from the flashbacks in the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”, he died a long time ago, or at least she abandoned him. Now that “Thor: Love and Thunder” Exploring Valkyrie’s New Asgard, he has the opportunity to explain where Valkyrie got her pegasus from in Avengers: Finale. Perhaps these creatures are raised and raised by the Asgardians, or they transported some of them after the original Asgard was destroyed in 2017. After all, Thor’s goats, the Tooth Grinder and the Tooth-Gnawer, are also widely represented in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Marvel Studios didn’t have time to show what happened to the Asgardian refugees after Thor: Ragnarok, since the film directly led to the events of Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, it wasn’t even revealed how Valkyrie, Korg (voiced by Waititi) and other Asgardians escaped the attack of Thanos and the Black Order. “Thor: Love and Thunder” can finally reveal the New Asgard and how its inhabitants settled on Earth. Based on the film’s marketing campaign, not to mention Ms. Marvel’s AvengerCon, it seems that New Asgard has become a kind of tourist destination, perhaps all part of his fundraising efforts for his community. Unfortunately, despite the apparent prosperity, it seems that the Valkyrie King is not passionate about his work as the leader of Asgard and deals with all the bureaucracy that is associated with it.

All this will be discussed in “Torah: Love and Thunder”. Although the film will begin with Thor living a quiet and separate life outside of Earth, he will eventually be forced to return to Asgard once the threat of the Butcher God Gorr (Christian Bale) becomes imminent. This will be his first homecoming since Avengers: Finale, and he will finally be able to see how Valkyrie and the rest of the Asgardians are doing.