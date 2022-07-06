Thor: Love & Thunder Box Office Opening Predicted to Top Ragnarok

Box office forecasts for “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the first weekend predict that the film will surpass “Thor: Ragnarok”. The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe continues as the first season of “Miss Marvel” nears completion on Disney+, and Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder returns to theaters. “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows how Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi reunite after the new direction of the “Thor: Ragnarok” franchise revived audience interest in Thor’s story. Marvel Studios has confirmed that a fourth solo film is in development back in 2019, but it is only now coming to theaters due to delays due to COVID-19.

The pandemic caused a lot of problems for Marvel Studios when they tried to launch Phase 4. The pandemic reduced the box office of “Black Widow”, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternal”. Only after the release of “Spider-Man: No Home” in December 2021, the Marvel cinematic universe became a real hit, as Tom Holland’s multiverse triquel earned more than $1.9 billion. Marvel continued this success with the box office of Doctor Strange 2, which currently stands at $953 million worldwide.

Since “Thor: Love and Thunder” is now being released in theaters around the world, there is a lot of interest in how much money the film will bring. According to Deadline, forecasts for the first weekend of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” suggest that the film will earn $140-160 million domestically and more than $300 million worldwide. The internal figure is higher than that of Thor: Ragnarok, which grossed $122.7 million in its first weekend in November 2017.

Based on the predictions of the opening of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” over the weekend, Marvel Studios will see another major opening for one of its films. The first weekend of “Doctor Strange 2” of $187 million is the highest figure for 2022, while “Spider—Man: No Way Home” with $260 million still remains a record after COVID and the second largest opening ever. Thor: Love and Thunder won’t come close to those numbers, even with overproduction. However, it should be the second largest first weekend of 2022 and surpass the $145 million Jurassic World Dominion.

These forecasts make it likely that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be a financial success, but it will be interesting to follow how large-scale the film will become. Waititi’s film received mixed reviews, resulting in critics scoring 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reaction of fans to the film will be indicative, since a divided reception corresponding to the reviews of Thor: Love and Thunder may limit repeat views and the ceiling of the film. However, five years ago, “Thor: Ragnarok” earned $854 million worldwide, and the MCU has never had a solo sequel that earned less than its predecessor. The box office of “Thor: Love and Thunder” should be able to outpace “Thor: Ragnarok” if the forecasts for the first weekend are accurate.