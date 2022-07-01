Thor Love & Thunder: 10 Underrated Elements of the Dark World that Lifted the Series

“Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness” 2013 is often considered one of the worst parts of the Marvel cinematic universe and the movie that almost killed the franchise about Thor. However, he actually influenced the wider MCU in several brilliant ways and even made a big contribution to the Thunder God saga by elevating it even more.

From adding to the intriguing narratives to creating plots in both “Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Love and Thunder,” along with paying for the original “Thor” movie, “The Dark World” ended up doing a lot more than people think. A second look at the work may reveal some of these underappreciated elements. Ultimately, the MCU would have been very different without the release.

Infinity Stone

The Infinity Stones are, of course, crucial to the larger saga in the MCU. While Phase 1 created several such space objects, it was Phase 2 and 3 that had to do most of the heavy lifting. The Dark World provided the Ether to a process that turned out to be a Reality Stone.

It is one of the most powerful Infinity Stones in existence, and it is what Thanos has set his sights on. The film even ends with the performance of a Collector who takes the Stone into his possession, which leads to the events Avengers: Infinity War. “Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness” made this important arch possible.

Jane and Asgard

Jane Foster was indeed a minor character in the Torah, designed to introduce the God of Thunder to Midgard, as well as to give a little scientific exposition. The romantic narrative was a useful secondary plot, but the addition of Jane served the broader story. So it was with the Dark World.

Jane was positioned as a damsel in distress, the Ether became attached to her. This was her first integration into Asgard, but it could have a much bigger impact in the future. Not only does she play a role in Avengers: Finale because of her situation with Aether, but she can also be part of her origin story to become the Mighty Thor.

The connection of Thor and Loki

Every appearance of Thor in the MCU was usually accompanied by Loki. Their relationship continued to develop, but The Dark World did a lot of hard work to really strengthen their bond. Loki’s fake death unexpectedly hit Thor, forever changing their dynamics.

When Loki eventually dies, the audience understands how Thor will react, because they saw it once. The duo is forced to work together and in a Dark World, which is a very necessary arch so that the audience can understand that, despite the fact that they were enemies, they are still primarily brothers.

The Importance of Frigga

Frigga didn’t seem to be an important character in the original Torah. Nevertheless, she became an integral part of the “Dark World”, and her death completely changed the tone of the film. This raised the stakes, and her relationship with Loki also helped to further expose the deceiver.

Her return in Avengers: Finale and an inspiring conversation with Thor would not have been possible without preparation for The Dark World. The two characters were completely elevated and expanded thanks to Frigga’s own unexpected arch.

Norwegian roots

The Scandinavian element of Thor has been somewhat lost lately, with an emphasis on the cosmic elements of comics and humorous space adventures. “Love and Thunder” seems to return to these divine roots, but perhaps it was “The Dark World” that best captured this element.

With mystical threats and Scandinavian aesthetics, from weapons to armor, it’s very much like Viking mythology is coming to life on screen. It was a step up from the visuals of the original Thor, who spent so much time in Midgard and who may be revisited in the upcoming sequel.

Back to the mythical

Not only were the Scandinavian elements of Thor present in large numbers, but the broader mythical components of the Marvel universe were also put forward. The Dark Elves are a perfect example of this. It was an enemy that was risky to portray, but the “Dark World” coped with the task.

There were some problems with the execution of Malekith and his own arch, but the very concept of dark elves opened the door for new mythical characters in the future. For example, will Eitri be enabled if there was no Malekith before? A supposedly terrible sequel can add a lot to the knowledge.

The creation of Darcy

Darcy Lewis has firmly established herself in the MCU thanks to her appearances in “Thor” and “Wanda/Vision”. But the character really became iconic in the “Dark World”, where she was allowed to move independently on her own plot, demonstrating that there are many potential directions for character development.

Fans were thrilled to learn of Darcy’s return due to her additional appearance in the Dark World.