Thor: Love & The Valkyrie from Thunder poses with a stand-in in BTS photos

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” star Tessa Thompson poses with her understudy in new behind-the-scenes photos from the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The events of the movie “Avengers: Finale” take place after the events of the movie “Avengers: Finale”. The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, embarks on a journey to find inner peace, but his search is interrupted by a galactic killer named Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale), who disappears the gods after personal betrayal and the death of his daughter. Thor enlists the help of King Thompson’s Valkyrie, Corga (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now known as the Mighty Thor, to help him put an end to Gorru.

Thompson’s Valkyrie, first introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, is one of the remaining warrior goddesses of Asgard. The others were killed fighting Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death (played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok), a long time ago. Valkyrie was later appointed by Thor to be the King of New Asgard at the end of Avengers: Finale. However, “Love and Thunder” finds Thompson’s MCU hero struggling with his new administrative role as the leader of his city. She longs for her warrior days when Thor returns to New Asgard during Gorr’s attack on the city and his children and joins him in his quest to find the villain and save them.

Related: Love & Thunder Secretly Unveiled such a Powerful Weapon as Mjolnir Thor

According to the “Thor: Love and Thunder” news on Twitter, new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder” show Thompson with her understudy Tara McCann. Both of them are dressed in valkyrie costumes in three images, and in one photo Thompson and McCann are depicted in serious, belligerent poses. Another shows an actor posing twice, holding dumbbells and demonstrating his strength. The third is a mirror selfie in which Thompson and Maken smile and hold peace signs. Take a look at the images below:

Tessa Thompson behind the scenes of #ThorLoveAndThunder with her understudy Tara McCann pic.twitter.com/xPbf4fj6AQ

— Thor: News of love and thunder (@lovethundernews) July 15, 2022

Click here to view the original post

These behind-the-scenes images of “Love and Thunder” not only demonstrate how perfect Thompson McCann’s doppelganger is, but also emphasize what a strong friendship between the couple looks like behind the scenes. The MCU actress and her understudy are clearly enjoying the fun together between takes, and the dumbbell image indicates that they may have even trained together for their dual role of Valkyrie to make sure their appearance remains the same in both acts. sequences. In the end, Valkyrie gets her share of the action in Love and Thunder, especially during a memorable battle with Gorr himself in his hideout on the shadow planet.

Although Valkyrie’s future in the MCU remains somewhat uncertain at the end of Love and Thunder, there is a possibility that the character’s story will continue in the future. Whether her journey will continue through a solo Valkyrie movie, a Disney+ spin-off series, or again as a supporting character in another Thor or another MCU movie remains to be seen. If Valkyrie returns to the MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s no doubt McCann will return to use his skills to bring the character’s most heroic moments to life.