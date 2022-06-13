Thor: Love & The Thunder Runtime is Presented: The Shortest Marvel Movie in 4 Years

The official “Thor: Love and Thunder” runtime has been unveiled, and it’s the shortest Marvel movie in four years. In just a few weeks, the God of Thunder will return in his final solo appearance, in which he will come face to face with Christian Bale’s villain, Gorr, the Butcher God. Another notable event of “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, where she will assume the mantle of the Mighty Thor and will own Mjolnir. The trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, teased us with wild and humorous adventures in the MCU, making this sequel one of the most anticipated films of this summer.

Whenever a major studio tent is about to go to cinemas, its duration becomes a topic of conversation. Marvel recently hit the headlines when “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” lasted just over two hours, which is less than many expected given its ambitious narrative. At the end of May, it seemed that “Thor: Love and Thunder” would follow suit when it became known that its duration was only 115 minutes. Now the official execution time has become known, and it is not much longer.

Tickets for “Thor: Love and Thunder” have already gone on sale, and the screening time of the film is widely available in cinemas and on ticket websites. AMC says that “Thor: Love and Thunder” lasts 119 minutes. This makes it the shortest MCU release since Ant-Man and the Wasp 2018, which lasted 118 minutes.

At first glance, 119 minutes (which probably includes the film’s credits) seems short for what “Thor: Love and Thunder” has on its plate. Not only is Thor facing a midlife crisis and reconciling with the superhero character Jane, the film also shows the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy after the events Avengers: The Finale. Judging by the promotional materials, we have a lot to cover, and due to the shorter execution time, there are concerns that some elements may be incomplete. However, the first signs that “Thor: Love and Thunder” justifies its potential. In particular, Bale’s Gorr gave a very positive result, which means that the Oscar-winning actor demonstrates an exciting game. It will be interesting to see how the whole film comes together and balances all its threads.

Perhaps it refreshes the watch “Thor: Love and Thunder” for a little less than two hours. There are many studio tents that last 2.5 hours or longer, and sometimes they are criticized for filling or stretching things too much. Thor: Love and Thunder, a more economical execution time, should allow him to get down to business and keep the momentum going throughout the movie, which will be interesting to watch. Most likely, there will be viewers who would like “Thor: Love and Thunder” to be longer, but “more” does not always mean “better”. Given the amount of talent involved on both sides of the camera, the latest Marvel movie should be able to make the most of every minute.