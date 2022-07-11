Thor: Love & The Thunder Goat Becomes a Ghost on the Scream Crossover Poster

The goat from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” turns into the Ghostly Face of a Scream on a funny crossover poster. After months of waiting, Love & Thunder has finally come out into the world. The fourth part of “Thor” has so far met with somewhat mixed reviews. The critical consensus especially pales in comparison to its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, the film that introduced director Taika Waititi to the series and was widely loved by Marvel fans.

In addition to the villainous deeds of the Butcher God Gorr (Christian Bale) and other elements of the plot of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, one of the most anticipated elements before the release of the film were goats. The Thor goats used for his chariot originate from Norse mythology and were an idea Hemsworth reportedly had for the franchise back in 2009, but Marvel rejected it at the time. Finally, having made his debut in cinema in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the goats appeared in countless commercials for the film and even received posters with their own characters.

One goat from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is again in the spotlight, this time in a stupid crossover poster with “Scream”. The poster, created by Bosslogic, depicts a classic Scream poster with a deep black background, a title at the bottom and a figure in the center. However, instead of Ghostface, the figure is replaced by the face of one of the goats of Love & Thunder. The goat’s orange eye is partially in shadow, and its bleating mouth is on the lighter side. Bosslogic adds the Marvel Studios logo above the Scream title. The credits at the bottom show the actors and crew of Love & Thunder, not Scream.

Of course, this crossover will never happen. At the moment, the closest thing to horror in Waititi’s work is the pseudo-documentary parody of vampires “What we Do in the Shadows”. KVM claimed that “Doctor Strange 2” is similar to horror, but KVM does not plan to make a crossover “Scream” in the near future. Nevertheless, the poster is a brilliantly comic pair of these two things. He uses the sleek design of the “Scream” poster to his advantage, taking a familiar image and replacing it with a goat.

The wait for Kozlov’s MCU debut has finally come to an end, as “Thor: Love and Thunder” is already in theaters. Goats are mainly used to create a comedic effect in the film, as in the poster above. While the future of the Thunder God on the big screen remains a mystery for now, Ghostface is guaranteed to return next year. Currently, the production of “Scream 6” is underway, and many familiar faces from the franchise will return in it. Although there probably won’t be any goats in the upcoming Scream movie, it’s still funny to consider a scenario in which a killer with a knife is instead a bleating goat. This will certainly bring something new to the long-standing franchise, even if it is far from a practical idea.