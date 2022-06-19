Thor: Love & Taika Waititi Teased Multiple Meanings of Thunder Title

Screenwriter and director Taika Waititi teases that the title “Thor: Love and Thunder” can have several meanings. After the success of his 2017 hit “Thor: Ragnarok”, Waititi is returning to direct the upcoming fourth separate film about Thor with Chris Hemsworth, who returns again in the title role. “Thor: Love and Thunder” begins after the events of “Avengers: Finale” and sees Thor assemble a mighty team of heroes to defeat Gorr, the butcher god (Christian Bale), who is trying to destroy all the remaining gods.

Trailers for the film teased that this time Thor is going through something like an existential crisis, and the character is struggling to find his place in the universe. Added to Thor’s inner struggle is the return of Jane, played by Natalie Portman, who now holds the title of Mighty Thor and wields Mjolnir, a weapon that once belonged to him. In addition to Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, “Thor: Love and Thunder” features the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldanha as Gamora, Dave Batista as Drax and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Waititi teases that the title “Thor: Love and Thunder” can have several meanings. He jokes that although some plot points can be easily guessed by the inclusion of the words “Love and Thunder”, fans should also not assume anything. Check out Waititi’s comment below about what the name might mean:

“You can assume some things from the title, but also don’t assume.”

Trailers for the film really teased that love would play an important role in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, where Thor will not only return his ex-girlfriend, but also a more platonic form of love with Valkyrie and Guardians of the Galaxy. The inclusion of “Thunder” in the title, though less obvious, may hint at Thor’s struggle with his Thunder God powers and his role as a superhero, especially considering that Jane now possesses the same powers. Of course, if you believe Waititi’s comment, these assumptions may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Although viewers still have a few weeks to wait before the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, trailers suggest that the film will reveal Thor as a character more deeply than ever before. Waititi’s comment makes it clear that, fortunately, there will be at least a few surprises in the film, and viewers probably won’t fully understand the true meaning of the title until they see the film. The release of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled for July 8, so fans won’t have to wait long before they find out for themselves what “Love and Thunder” really means.