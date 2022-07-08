Thor: Love & Box Office at the premiere of the film “Thunder” — 2nd place in 2022

The box office figures at the premiere of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” are known, and the film became the second largest opening in 2022. Marvel Studios’ “Thor” franchise returns this year almost five years after “Thor: Ragnarok” debuted in theaters. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 movie once again comes from director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, making him the first MCU actor to have four solo films. Viewers had to wait longer than expected to see Thor again after “Avengers: Finale,” as COVID-19 forced Marvel to postpone the release of the film from its original release date in 2021.

Although only two years have passed since the closure of cinemas around the world due to the pandemic, the exhibition business is beginning to return to pre-pandemic forms. There have been many success stories (especially with the box office rebounding in 2022), and it’s no surprise that Marvel Studios has been at the forefront of bringing people to theaters. “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home” broke records set before the beginning of the year, as it became the highest—grossing film of 2021, and “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness” – the highest-grossing film of 2022. This inspired confidence that “Thor: Love and the Box Office of Thunder were also impressive.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opened last night, and Deadline reports that the premiere of the film went great. The publication reports that the box office of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the first night amounted to $ 29 million, which is the second highest figure for the year — second only to “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” at $ 36 million in previews on Thursday night. Earlier box office projections suggested that the new MCU Phase 4 movie would cost $140-160 million domestically in its first weekend.

Box office receipts at the premiere of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” also go very well with dozens of films made by Marvel Studios since 2008. The initial box office receipts of Hemsworth’s solo film of $29 million are double those of “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, when the film earned $122 million in its first weekend. However, it is unlikely that the new Thor film will double the overall opening. The box office preview of “Thor: Love and Thunder” also ranks fifth among all MCU films, such as “Avengers: Finale” ($60 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($50 million), “Avengers: Infinity War” ($39 million) and “Doctor Strange 2” ($36 million) earned more.

Despite the fact that the reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder” are not as enthusiastic as those of its predecessor Waititi, it is still unknown how much this will affect the box office. Those who follow the MCU closely probably made up the majority of the crowd at the opening on Thursday night, so they were going to watch the movie despite the critical reviews. However, the general audience seems to enjoy “Thor: Love and Thunder” more than the critics, which may ensure the financial success of the film and the possible continuation of the franchise.