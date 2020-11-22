Thor: Love and Thunder will be “Avengers 5”

Thor: Love & Thunder is shaping up to be “Avengers 5” from phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are the details!

Along with reports that Deadpool 3 has hired a writing team and news that Black Panther 2 will begin filming in 2021, THR indicated that Thor: Love and Thunder has “an Avengers 5 feel,” according to a source.

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt, all reprising their roles from previous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we previously reported on The Truth News.

What do we know about Thor: Love & Thunder?

Natalie Portman returns to play The Mighty Thor, the heroine Jane Foster becomes when she is worthy of wielding the hammer Mjolnir, which was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok.

For his part, Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord before his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will also begin filming in 2021.

The Oscar winner did not return for the last Thor movie, in which the God of Thunder indicated that he and Jane broke up. That movie fitted into both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which established Thor’s relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Pratt’s friendly rivalry with Star-Lord.

Little is known about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder at this point, except that it will adapt the popular Marvel Comics series, The Mighty Thor, in which Thor Odinson becomes unworthy of having Mjolnir and those duties are passed to Jane Foster. while fighting cancer.

Natalie Portman herself has indicated that Jane Foster’s battle with the disease will play a prominent role in the upcoming film.

“I can’t tell you much. I’m so excited. I’m starting to train, build muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more there are, the better. I’m trying to think: it’s based on The Mighty Thor graphic novel. She is undergoing cancer treatment and she is also a superhero. ”

Chris Hemsworth also teased some of Marvel’s plans for the next Thor movie, promising some major changes for the MCU.

“Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three movies I think we certainly pushed the boundaries and created different versions of the character and now people are expecting some dramatic changes. So we have a lot of work to do in that regard,” he said Chris Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.



