Thor: “Love and Thunder” Trailer Reveals Gorr’s New Dialogue

The new TV trailer for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows a new dialogue from Christian Bale’s film “Gorr, the Butcher God”. Thor: Love and Thunder is the third solo film starring Earth’s Greatest Avenger, starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, also known as the new Mighty Thor. Thor, played by Foster, was featured on the pages of Marvel Comics in a story by writer Jason Aaron, in which Thor’s long-time love interest picked up Mjolnir and possessed decent strength.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” directed by Taika Waititi, who directed the latest film “Thor: Ragnarok”, starring Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Jamie Alexander, Sam Neal, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy. Aaron also created the villainous character of Bale Gorr, the Butcher God, in the pages of Thor comics. This vast saga of mysterious murders has revealed a terrifying new threat in the Marvel universe. Bale, of course, is no stranger to comic book films, having played the main role in the WB/DC “Dark Knight” trilogy as Batman for director Christopher Nolan, making his MCU debut in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

In the new TV trailer for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” (via “Thor: Love and Thunder”), Gorr is heard uttering a new dialogue that matches his goals of killing the gods. “The world will be better off without the gods,” Gorr says when he is seen destroying the planet with his Necromech. Gorr can also be heard saying: “You’re not like the others. You have something worth fighting for.” It is unclear who he is talking to when he says these last lines, as it could be anyone, but it is probably addressed to Tor Odinson or Tor Foster.

Portman was last seen in the movie “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness”, where she was infected with the Dark Ether, which was the Infinity Stone of Reality. She did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok, but did appear in Avengers: Finale before it was announced that she would return as the Mighty Thor in a new film at Comic-Con. Given the roots of Thor comics, this is a natural transition for Jane Foster’s character. Portman’s return to the franchise makes sense, and this will be her first superhero role, not a minor character.

Bale avoided comic book roles after hanging up the hood in the Dark Knight trilogy, so it’s great to see him take on a new role, this time as a villain. Gorr is a complex, mysterious character in the comics, and Bale has the perfect acting skills to bring the character to life on the big screen, which gives Thor: Love and Thunder an edge in the villains department. Let’s hope that Bale’s game lives up to expectations and doesn’t fall victim to the standard MCU villain problem. If anyone can resist this trend, it’s Bale, because he has always proved that he attracts and inspires in everything he does.