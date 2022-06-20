Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi gives a Funny explanation of Chris Hemsworth’s Nude Scene

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe has been wild so far, with the universe expanding on small and silver screens. The next upcoming Marvel movie is “Thor: Love and Thunder” by Taika Waititi, which has a lot of expectations behind it, especially thanks to the first trailer. And recently, Waititi gave a funny explanation of Chris Hemsworth’s nude scene in the upcoming blockbuster.

The second full trailer of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” literally blew up the Internet, debuting in the films “Gorr-the Butcher-god” by Christian Bale and “Mighty Thor” by Natalie Portman. But the trailer also showed another remarkable moment, which has been reviewed countless times on YouTube. Namely, when Chris Hemsworth’s main character turns out to be naked after Zeus (Russell Crowe) blew off his clothes. Recently, ComicBook asked Taika Waititi about this already iconic episode, and he told:

We all knew we wanted to do this from the very beginning. It was actually in the first draft of the script, and Chris was on board too. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be fair, it would be wasteful not to show it. That would be a crime against humanity. So, you know this, you have to provide for the masses.

Well, that’s it. While Thor: Love and Thunder has a lot going for it, including the appearance of Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems that Taika Waititi has always wanted the franchise star to bare it all. And it looks like Chris Hemsworth is used to showing off his awkward physique in the MCU, even though it’s one step further from his typical shirtless scene.

In the second trailer of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the titular Avenger is present at a meeting with Russell Crowe’s Zeus. It seems that his thoughts are not going well, and his “disguise” is blown away in front of a huge audience of people. But accidentally removes too much, while Chris Hemsworth is exposed. While the trailer censored the actor’s ass, smart money says that won’t happen when Taika Waititi’s second Marvel movie hits theaters.

Taika Waititi has breathed new life into the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, especially after the disappointing performance of The Dark World. The Oscar-winning director added color and humor to the film, and he wanted to go even further and more in “Love and Thunder.” Thus, it seems that the mysterious blockbuster could appear anywhere.

We remind you that you can watch the trailer of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” below. Marvel’s mysterious new movie looks like it’s going to be wild, and it’ll be interesting to see if the project becomes Chris Hemsworth’s last bow as a hero. After all, he’s already the first Avenger to be given a fourth solo film.

Chris Hemsworth is one of many actors who have worked very hard after starring in a superhero movie. The 38-year-old actor also showed off his muscular physique in the Netflix franchise “Extraction”, which requires a lot of action scenes. So it looks like his Thor body isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is expected to hit theaters on July 8. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.