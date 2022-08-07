Thor: Love and Thunder surpassed Ragnarok’s food totals at the box office

“Thor: Love and Thunder” officially surpassed “Thor: Ragnarok” at the box office in the country. After the film “Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness” did not find a response from the public and critics, in 2017 the legendary God of Thunder was revived thanks to the film “Thor: Ragnarok”. The film, with director Taika Waititi at the helm, brought a unique sense of humor to the character, and the franchise became a hit with both critics and MCU fans. Chris Hemsworth and Waititi recently reunited for this summer’s filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth separate Thor film.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has received somewhat mixed reviews from fans, many of whom criticize the film’s lackluster effects and overly comedic tone. Others, however, praised the film for its thoughtful treatment of Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman, also known as the Mighty Thor, and its first-class villain in the image of Gorr the butcher-god Christian Bale. Despite somewhat mixed initial reviews, the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” had a high box office in its first weekend, earning more than $ 143 million. The box office of the film in the first weekend was the third largest of the year and was noticeably higher than the box office of the film “Thor: Ragnarok” in the amount of 123 million dollars in 2017.

Now, according to a new Deadline report, “Thor: Love and Thunder” continues its box office victory over “Thor: Ragnarok”, recently surpassing the overall figure of the film in the domestic market. “Thor: Love and Thunder” earned $ 316 million domestically in the fifth week, which is slightly more than “Thor: Ragnarok” — $ 315 million domestically. However, Hemsworth’s fourth outing from “Thor” still has a long way to go before it surpasses the global total of “Thor: Ragnarok,” as the films are estimated at $700 million and $853.9 million, respectively.

At the moment, it is unclear whether “Thor: Love and Thunder” will surpass “Thor: Ragnarok” at the global box office, but the latest film has greatly benefited from positive rumor. Waititi’s second Thor film caused much more controversy, and experienced a significant downturn in the second weekend, which is apparently compounded by a general sense of frustration with the MCU Phase 4. the end of August, which gives it a shorter overall theatrical window than “Thor: Ragnarok”.

However, despite the mixed reception, “Thor: Love and Thunder” clearly resonates with many viewers in North America. The film also benefits from the general lack of competition at the moment: “The Best Shooter: Maverick” was released in a few months, and “No” is generally focused on a different demographic group. It remains to be seen what the next few weeks will look like for “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the box office, but the film still needs to catch up if it hopes to surpass “Thor: Ragnarok” around the world.