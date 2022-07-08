Thor: Love and Thunder shows how good a joint game Thor can be

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has finally come out, providing fans with a new story that will move Thor’s character line forward while causing a lot of laughter. While critics’ reviews of the latest Thor movie have been surprisingly mixed, fans seem to be really enjoying Thor’s latest outing. The colorful visual style and unique humor of Taika Waititi are obvious throughout, although the decision to show two Torahs works especially well in the film.

While Thor Odinson and Jane Foster fighting together on the big screen might seem boring from a visual point of view, Waititi made sure to give them both unique weapons so that their fighting styles were different. Seeing them combine their attacks during big action scenes is a real treat, and the action is so strong that it’s hard not to think about the potential of a video game with two Thors in the lead roles.

There are small spoilers ahead for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Thor cooperative game can be greatly inspired by love and thunder

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder continues to wield the Thunderbolt, an axe he made during Avengers: Infinity War. While there is a constant joke that the Thunderer is jealous of Thor’s long-standing love for Mjolnir, Thor uses weapons well in battle, as the hero easily connects lightning bolts between his enemies and shoots electric beams from his weapon. As for Jane Foster, she wields the original hammer of Thor Mjolnir in battle.

Since Mjolnir was destroyed during Thor: Ragnarok, Jane restores the hammer through her transformation into Thor, which means that he has some new abilities that the original Mjolnir lacked. In particular, it can be re-shattered on a roll when the owner sends all of its shards to attack multiple targets at the same time or fill a single enemy full of holes. If the Thor cooperative game featured these two heroes and their two different weapons, it could be of great benefit in terms of gameplay, as each weapon could have its own combinations and upgrade trees.

As in Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2, co-players could perform multiple combined attacks on weakened enemies when the Mighty Thor and the original Thor used Mjolnir and Thunderbolt together to finish off their enemies. Further inspiration from Thor: Love and Thunder could be taken to give Thor Zeus a “Lightning Strike” in the middle of the adventure, giving him some new moves and abilities similar to how Kratos got the Blades of Chaos in the middle of God of War 2018. For extra depth, Jane can get another weapon halfway through.

As with Thor: Love and Thunder, it will take a strong villain for the two Thors to have a real threat, and Gorr the Butcher god is the perfect choice. While the game may be inspired by the Marvel Spider-Man section of Kingpin, which opens with a boss battle against another Thor villain like Loki, more can and should be done with Gorr outside of the comics. While Marvel fans see him killing very little on the big screen, in a full-length game he can kill many more gods, and some game sections may even give players brief control over Gorr and his powers.

With two Thors with unique play styles, a terrifying villain in Gorr, and the possibility of several striking team actions, a cooperative game based entirely on the myths of Thor can be exciting. While the God of War series may give gamers one look at Norse mythology, Marvel’s version of Thor’s stories is significantly different and deserves to be explored in more detail in video games. Although Marvel’s Avengers has both Thor and Jane, a game that focuses solely on them, Asgard and their enemies would be ideal.