Thor: Love and Thunder, showing that Chris Hemsworth’s Ass was created for “10 years”

Chris Hemsworth from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” said that showing his ass in the upcoming MCU movie was “10 years in the making” and, in fact, became the embodiment of the actor’s dream.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, Hemsworth shared why this candid moment is so important to him.

Chris Hemsworth on how he saw Thor’s ass in #ThorLoveAndThunder: “It took 10 years to create this scene — it was my dream. The first time I played Thor, I took off my shirt and thought, “You know what will sweeten this…””

“It took 10 years to create this scene — it was my dream,” Hemsworth said. “The first time I played Thor, I took off my shirt and thought, ‘You know what will sweeten this… in ten years, all this will be removed.”

The director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi, also discussed the moment with Hemsworth’s big ass in the film, saying that Chris worked too hard not to show off his body.

“I feel like we’ve all talked about it,” Waititi said. “We were talking about, ‘Yes, we have to show this body.’ It was like Chris was working so hard, you have to show it. Don’t cover it up with all these suits, raincoat and stuff, it’s not fair!”

In the same chat with Variety, Hemsworth also talked about seeing Natalie Portman in the role of the Mighty Thor for the first time, saying that it was “a small blow to my ego, but I quickly coped with it and was delighted with everything she did.”

You can watch a blurry version of Thor’s ass at the end of the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and you can thank Zeus Russell Crowe for making it happen.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. Read more in the article why Gorr, the Butcher of Christian Bale’s God, is one of Hemsworth’s favorite villains in Marvel, how he wants to play Thor in Deadpool 3 to upset Hugh Jackman, and how he wants to stop playing Thor before he is told to leave.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.