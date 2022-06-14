“Thor: Love and Thunder” secretly revisits the invisible tragedy of “Infinity War”

The trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” secretly confirms another victim of Thanos in the Marvel cinematic universe. The Mad Titan used the six Infinity Stones to destroy half of all life in the universe for five years at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. This proved to be a defining moment for the MCU in many ways, especially when the Thor arch was taken into account. Thor not killing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War before the snap happened proved incredibly traumatic as he blamed himself for all the victims who seemingly died before Avengers: Finale brought them back.

Helping to save the universe and bring back all those taken by Thanos, Thor embarks on a new journey to Thor: Love and thunder. He left Earth and the New Asgard to be with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that will change when Gorr, the Butcher God, enters the scene. Thor’s journey beyond the world will also lead to his reunion with Jane Foster for the first time since Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness. Her absence from the MCU in recent years has left “Thor: Love and Thunder” plenty of room to explore what happened before Jane gained the power of Thor thanks to the reforged Mjolnir. And now it seems likely that Jane Foster was the victim of Thanos’ click.

During the “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer, footage shows Thor and Jane getting to know each other again after Odinson finds out that she now owns Mjolnir. This includes a hilarious debate about how long it’s been since they’ve seen each other and haven’t broken up. Jane Foster thinks it’s been 3 or 4 years since she saw Thor, but the thunder god says it’s closer to 8 years, 7 months and 6 days. At this point in the “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer, Marvel secretly confirms that Jane was photographed by Thanos. According to Thor, she was missing for about 5 years, that’s how long the Surge lasted, and anyone who was a victim of Thanos’ click was considered dead.

The fate of Jane Foster from the Thanos shot has been a big question for the MCU ever since Marvel Studios confirmed the return of Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. Initially, there was an opinion that Jane survived the click thanks to a novel related to The Avengers: Infinity War.” Later in the “Avengers: Finale” script, it was revealed that she was supposed to be listed as a victim of the equipment, but there was no confirmation of this in the film. Conflicting information has led to even more confusion about what happened to Jane when Thanos’ snap occurred.

Since the MCU did not explicitly confirm whether Jane Foster was a victim of Thanos before Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi’s film had plenty of room to maneuver in either direction. The official trailer for the film, secretly confirming that she turned to dust within five years, is quite remarkable. This adds another layer of mystery to her story and means that Jane’s transformation into Thor could not have happened secretly during this segment. Now it will be interesting to see if “Thor: Love and Thunder” will reveal exactly what Jane Foster was doing when Thanos’ click happened.