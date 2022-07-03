“Thor: Love and Thunder” reworked Gorr to avoid comparisons with Voldemort

Screenwriter and director Taika Waititi explains that the image of Gorr, the Butcher God from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” differs from its counterpart from the comics to avoid comparisons with the great evil of Harry Potter. After reviving the Thor franchise in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi returns to the Marvel cinematic universe with the film Love and Thunder. This film marks Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo performance as the titular Asgardian. He will appear alongside Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (also known as the Mighty Thor), Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as Korg, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr.

Introduced in the 2012 comic “Thor: God of Thunder” #2, Gorr grew up as a faithful servant of the gods, despite the fact that he saw others suffer and his prayers were never answered. After the death of his family, Gorr steals the power of one particular god (as well as his sword) and becomes obsessed with destroying all the deities who have abandoned their worshippers. The upcoming film should stick to the backstory of Gorr, and the trailers of “Love and Thunder” are already teasing the corpse of the Hippopotamus Falligar in a frame reminiscent of the panel from the comic book “God of Thunder” by Jason Aaron. Although Gorr’s story may be similar, Waititi says his appearance has been altered to avoid comparisons to the Dark Lord.

In a recent interview with IGN, Waititi talked about Gorr’s appearance and what influenced the final appearance of his face. Referring to the main antagonist of the Harry Potter franchise, Waititi said that they tried to preserve the aesthetics of the character, while avoiding comparisons with Lord Voldemort. Read the full quote below:

“His face in the comics, unfortunately, does resemble Voldemort in some way. So I thought people just automatically make that connection. So we decided to move away from that design a bit and sort of keep the tone elements and the fact that he had a sword. But in fact it was about his story. That was the most important thing for us.”

From a face without a nose and sharp teeth to pale skin, Gorr really resembles Voldemort from the comics. Despite the pallor, the appearance of the character in “Love and Thunder” allows Bale to use his own likeness to evoke the emotions necessary for the correct telling of Gorr’s story. However, Bale revealed several factors that influenced the decision to force Gorr of Love and Thunder to abandon his exact costume from the comics, which includes a black thong and a cape.

Some may disagree with a somewhat unexpected (but quite obvious) reason why the MCU is moving away from the image of a comic book villain. However, these changes will not ultimately affect Bale’s game. Those who have already seen “Love and Thunder” have called him Marvel’s best villain so far. Although it will be difficult to match Rafe Fiennes — even with a nose — we hope that Bale’s Gorr will turn out to be just as formidable in Thor: Love and Thunder.