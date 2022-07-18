“Thor: Love and Thunder” Proves That Marvel Comedy Has Gone Too Far

The mixed reception of “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows that the comedy associated with the Marvel cinematic universe has become excessive. Set as Thor’s first on-screen adventure after Avengers: Finale, Thor: Love and Thunder pits the Asgardian God of Thunder against the vengeful Gorr, a God Butcher (Christian Bale) who wants to destroy all the gods in the universe. No matter how bloodthirsty and villainous it may sound, “Love and Thunder” is far from a gloomy film.

Based on the lighthearted tone of the 2017 film Thor: Raganork, Love and Thunder, this is arguably the best candidate for the title of the craziest movie ever made by the MCU. Director Taika Waititi, known for his penchant for comedy, brings even more humor to “Love and Thunder” than to “Ragnarok,” which itself was very comedic in the MCU. However, along with the generally shakier reception of Marvel’s “Phase 4”, “Love and Thunder” caused a mixed reaction, with the huge amount of comedy in the film becoming the main and perhaps even the dominant factor in this perception.

Of course, the focus on comedy is not new at all for Marvel, as it has been a staple of the MCU since its inception in 2008 with the first Iron Man. “Love and Thunder” to a much greater extent than the average MCU movie is a real comedy. As the ambiguous reaction to “Love and Thunder” clearly shows, even the calling card of a successful franchise can be overestimated.

Marvel has Always loved Comedies, but even They can overdo it

The problem with “Love and Thunder” putting so much effort into making the audience laugh is the imbalance that is created in the film’s attempt to set big stakes. The returning love of Thor and the new Powerful Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and the tonally contradictory mission of Gorr recede to a rather prominent place compared to the almost constant avalanche of jokes of Love and Thunder. Thor and his allies’ trip to the City of Omnipotence also demonstrates the film’s uneven emphasis on comedy.

The sequence is primarily a comedic routine in which Zeus (Russell Crowe) very extravagantly refuses Thor’s request for help against Gorr, and much of the rest of “Love and Thunder” follows suit. Unfortunately, the side effect is that elements such as the tragedy of Gorr’s past and Jane’s reunion with Thor in the face of her own mortality are left with much less room to breathe. When a movie like “Love and Thunder” is as farcical as it is, the emotional spectrum it affects becomes much narrower.

That doesn’t mean Marvel needs to abandon its long-held pattern of comic relief after the comedic end of “Love and Thunder.” Jokes are an integral part of the MCU experience, and characters like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in his increasingly centralized role in the franchise ensure that Marvel jokes won’t go away. Because of the unusually mixed reaction among the Marvel films he’s seen, “Thor: Love and Thunder” makes it clear that there really is a ceiling on how much the MCU has raised its comedy meter.