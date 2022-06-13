“Thor: Love and Thunder” presents the shortest film of the fourth phase

AMC indicated that the duration of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” is less than two hours. If true, that would make Thor 4 the shortest film in phase four. Marvel’s sequel may not have as much as previous projects.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters this July and promises to be one of the most exciting additions to the Marvel cinematic universe in recent years, as well as one of the shortest. If the AMC website is correct, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” runtime is officially launched. And it looks like it might be the shortest Phase 4 movie.

What is the duration of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”?

Tickets for “Thor: Love and Thunder” have already gone on sale, and AMC Theaters has indicated the duration of the upcoming film at one hour and 59 minutes. This is not uncommon for Marvel solo films. According to IMDb, the original Tor lasts one hour and 55 minutes. Meanwhile, Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness lasts about one hour and 52 minutes. The third chapter of the franchise lasted more than two hours, but this seems to be an exception.

Of course, Marvel movies have been getting longer and longer in recent years. The volume of such releases as “Avengers: Finale” and “Spider-Man: Home No” requires a longer execution time. And even compared to Phase 4 projects such as “Shang Chi”, “Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternal”, “Thor 4” is inferior.

In fact, it’s poised to become the shortest Phase 4 movie to date.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” may become the shortest film of the fourth phase of Marvel.