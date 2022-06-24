Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere: Here’s What People Are Saying About the Marvel Blockbuster

Work on it has been going on for years, but the fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe continues with the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth has returned as the protagonist of the fourth solo film, which has been in the plans since “Thor: Ragnarok” exceeded box office expectations in 2017. (Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) are hired to help Thor stop Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale). The premiere of the blockbuster MCU took place before its release in theaters on July 8, so let’s look at the first reaction of the audience.

The latest trailer for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” continues to cause excitement, showing a crossover with Chris Pratt’s Star Lord and other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. We will also see the appearance of the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale, who will make his MCU debut as Gorr the butcher god.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is a delight. Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, embarks on a journey that combines heart and humor, unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU, and Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson played beautifully. He found many ways to surprise me.

Collider’s Perry Nemiroff says she likes that the MCU leans heavily on the directors’ styles, and Taika Waititi’s voice in his latest project sounds loud and clear. “Thor: Love and Thunder” seems to run the gamut of emotions and, after all, has a lot of heart:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electrified! A wacky, energetic delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after another. A LOT of laughter (my face really hurts), the threat of Christian Bale’s Monster scares, but most of all I liked that this is a film filled with good mood and heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC24 June 2022

Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com calls the last sentence his favorite Thor movie of the four.

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite movie is #Thor out of four. Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, an amazing soundtrack and big surprises. So much fun. It feels like the best of the MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one record. I really liked it.

Rachel Leishman of “Mary Sue” says that Chris Hemsworth, who had fun and worked hard to become as cool as it was necessary for the film, performed best in his fourth solo film, which caused the literal: “I laughed, I cried, the reaction of this moviegoer:

Fucking mother. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect combination of taiki at its best with comedy and punch in the gut in one person. I came out of this movie emotionally satisfied, crying and just perfect. We are listening to the soundtrack to the film “Father’s Rock”.

Drew Taylor of The Wrap has the same reaction to others who watched “Thor: Love and Thunder” early, saying that this movie may be his favorite Marvel movie — high praise considering there are dozens to choose from:

#ThorLoveAndThunder may be my favorite Marvel movie, and maybe the best. A sublime blend of extreme stupidity, dreamy surrealism and sincere emotions with some of the most visually inventive scenery in the MCU. Full of pleasant surprises. It’s just great.

Another person who calls “Thor: Love and Thunder” his favorite of the four films with the character is Richard Nebens from The Direct, who praises director Taika Waititi for being able to convey an emotional story against the background of the expected action and humor.

Those who have watched the trailer (apparently over and over again) know that the film has a PG-13 rating for partial nudity. In other words, Taika Waititi gives people what they want. Gabrielle Carvalho cheekily says that Chris Hemsworth bares not only his ass, but also his soul for this surprisingly deep story:

With a huge twist, Marvel has never been as deep as #ThorLoveAndThunder. Hemsworth shows not only his ass, but also his soul. It’s really a film about love and belonging, whatever that means, as long as it’s real and makes us move our heads, sometimes seeing brief glimpses of beauty.