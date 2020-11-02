Thor Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman

The famous actress assures that the new film by Taika Waititi is very inspired by the comic The Mighty Thor and that she will wield the mighty Mjolnir.

Information on Thor Love and Thunder has been rather scarce since its official announcement in summer 2019 as part of Phase 4 of the MCU, anticipating that Natalie Portman will pick up the mantle of Thor Odinson and that Christian Bale will be the villain or one of the villains of the film, in addition to the possible presence of some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, and after a recent interview with Natalie Portman herself, the actress has confirmed several much more decisive aspects, such as that, indeed, she will be the Mighty Thor from the homonymous comic and that her character will fight cancer in a story that will mix the tone humorous by Waititi with more mature themes.

Mighty Thor will wield the Mjolnir

Thus, and through a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress has confirmed several aspects that will be key in the development of the new Thor movie, ensuring that finally it will not be the so-called Lady Thor, but that she will play the powerful Mighty Thor, the character who stars in his celebrated homonymous comic and in which Jane Foster becomes Thor while fighting cancer.

The crucial point of this story is that when she wields the Mjolnir to be Mighty Thor, she stops suffering from the disease although when she returns to being Jane Foster, the disease worsens. In addition, Portman has assured that it will not be simply a Thor in a female version, but that it will have its own powers: “She has powers. Not exactly the same as Thor. It is its own version. And it’s called Mighty Thor ”, confirms the actress.

Of course, remember that in the film, Mighty Thor will not replace Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, but that both can be Thor and that we can see the two superheroes sharing a screen. On the other hand, Portman has ensured that he has already started his training to gain some muscle mass. Filming is expected to start next January 2021, as the main cast is already in Australia preparing for production, including Christian Bale.



