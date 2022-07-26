Thor: Love and Thunder Natalie Portman Says Her child Wants her to continue acting in Marvel movies, but she’s not even close to his favorite character

Even before Chris Hemsworth’s Thor graced us on screen again in the recent new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the internet was in a frenzy from Natalie Portman and her mighty Thor hands. Fans aren’t the only ones who like Portman’s new look, as her son obviously wants her to continue making films in the MCU after seeing her as a superhero. However, obviously, the Mighty Thor was not quite suitable for the role of the beloved Marvel character Portman’s son.

While you might think that having a parent who is a big superhero would pretty much seal the deal for his number one superhero, obviously Natalie Portman’s son Aleph isn’t easily sold by his mom’s on-screen transformation. And this is even after Portman trained with Chris Hemsworth to get herself into superhero shape, which is why 11-year-old Aleph probably saw some physical changes in his mom behind the scenes.

In conversation with Bear Grylls (via ET) in his appearance in the upcoming new season of “Running with Bear Grylls: Challenge” Natalie Portman says that it was the wandering wizard from the multiverse Doctor Strange who won her son’s heart. Here’s from her own words:

He loves Dr. Strange very much. And Thor of course.

While this should be a bit of a shame, I feel like Doctor Strange is a pretty popular favorite superhero, especially considering all the creepy horror moments in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the fact that Portman’s son has Thor as the second favorite may be a big blow to her ego, as she and Chris Hemsworth had previously jokingly argued about who is the best Thunder God.

While her son’s preference for other heroes might be a little offensive, I doubt Natalie Portman is sweating about it. She’s had so many great and iconic roles that no matter what her kids end up in, there’s a good chance she’s there (fingers crossed, Aleph is a Star Wars fan!).

Despite the fact that her son wants her to do more Marvel movies, Natalie Portman’s future in the MCU is up in the air. While we seem to have some closure when it comes to her story, it would be pretty easy for Marvel to dust her off and reintroduce her. At the moment, however, it looks like it is free and open to other businesses.

However, after Thor: Love and Thunder, we certainly have some questions about the direction of the MCU. Marvel’s fourth phase is still gaining momentum, but the latest Thor movie has given fans plenty to ponder and ponder. The next film to appear in the franchise — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — will be released on November 11, but fans have a lot of new and recent content from Marvel series available on Disney+ until then, and the premiere of “I am Groot” on the streaming platform will take place on August 10.