“Thor: Love and Thunder” is experiencing one of the worst falls of the second week in the MCU

“Thor: Love and Thunder” may be achieving some enviable financial goals, but despite another good weekend at the box office, Taika Waititi’s second film faced a significant drop in theaters, even though there were very few competitors.

During its first weekend in the United States, “Thor: Love and Thunder” grossed $143 million in revenue, totaling $302 million worldwide, surpassing the commercial performance of the three previous films starring Thor Odinson. Nevertheless, since the premiere, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has been met with unusually mixed reviews by both critics and fans who believe that the film simply falls short of “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Apparently, this is beginning to manifest itself at the box office, as in the second weekend of “Thor: Love and Thunder” the number of views of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” is reduced by 68%. While this is a common figure for almost any movie, the impact of the fall of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the second weekend may be a little more dramatic due to how the movie’s earnings stack up compared to Marvel Studios’ two recent hits, “Spider-Man: No.” “The Road Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. In the second round in American cinemas, “Thor” earned $ 46 million against newcomers “Where Crayfish Sing” and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”, as well as “Minions: The Rise of Gru”.

For comparison, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $260 million over the first weekend, which is one of the best figures ever, while the sequel to “Doctor Strange” collected $452.4 million worldwide ($187.4 million in the US and Canada). Nevertheless, “Spider-Man” managed to maintain interest for quite some time as the main movie at the box office for several weeks. As in the case of “Black Widow”, which also fell by 68%, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is unlikely to be in theaters for so long, especially because of the wave of negative reviews.

Make no mistake, Thor: Love and Thunder has something to love for, but despite this, the tone of the film caused even more controversy in the MCU than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also failed to win unanimously. fans. Box office trends do suggest a bigger problem for Marvel Studios, as Phase four films, even those that turn out to be largely profitable, still fail to attract as large an audience as the Infinity Saga. we have already reached the peak.

One can argue about whether “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a romantic comedy or, at least, has succeeded in this genre much more than as a superhero movie, although others may argue that the arc of the MCU character Thor is better complemented by him. In any case, with or without Waititi, Thor will be back for another classic adventure.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now in theaters.