“Thor: Love and Thunder” doesn’t shy away from romance, says Taika Waititi

“Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi teased the romance of the upcoming Marvel movie, saying the sequel won’t shy away from love. Waititi returns to the Marvel cinematic universe to shoot the sequel to the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, as well as Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

Continuing the struggle in the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, Thor Odinson (Hemsworth) embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the appearance of a powerful being with a vendetta against the gods named Gorr (Bale), as well as the return of Jane Foster (Portman), now owning a reforged Mjolnir, complicates the search for Thor, while Valkyrie (Thompson) is looking for a new love. Since love and relationships are a central part of the sequel, the director teased how central the novel will be in the film’s narrative.

In a video interview titled “The Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder” about which couples they send together, hosted by Fandango All Access, Waititi teased the role of romance in the sequel. The director claimed that romance was a central part of the film, describing it as a “romantic comedy”, “romantic tragedy” and “dramedy”. Waititi then explained that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will rely heavily on romance in a way that will not only satisfy viewers, but also surprise them in a way they didn’t expect. Read Waititi’s full answer below.

“It’s a novel, a romantic comedy, a romantic tragedy, it’s a drama. When we first had the ideas for this, the only thing I had in my head, the picture I had in my head, was something like Mills and a nice cover, like a romantic book. I want it to be like this. Melodrama, over the top… and to plunge headlong into romance, into its love aspect, and not shy away from it, which I usually do. in his films as a New Zealander who is cynical and hates everything. But I said, “No, I’m going to do it. And I will make sure that it satisfies people, satisfies the audience with its romance. Speaking of romance, which you all think I’m talking about!”

In previous interviews, Waititi explained the romantic motives of the film and revealed an amazing source of inspiration. During an interview in May 2022, the director stated that he approached the film as a novel, stating that he specifically drew inspiration from the covers of Mills & Bones romance novels, as well as love comics. Despite the assurance of the film’s romantic themes, Waititi promised that the film would not be predictable, stating that he sought to make the film unexpected while remaining within the genre.

Since its first reveal during Marvel Studios’ presentation at SDCC 2019, the romantic elements of “Thor: Love and Thunder” have been at the forefront of its promotion, and Waititi’s comments further confirm how central they will be to the narrative. In the last released trailer, much attention was paid to Thor’s reunion with Jane, while the Thunder God’s battle with Gorr showed how he claims that his bonds give him strength. Although “Thor and Jane” may not be the romance that viewers expect, “Thor: Love and Thunder” promises to demonstrate how invaluable a relationship is for a hero in the face of danger.