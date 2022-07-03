“Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi Hints at Exciting Cameos

It’s hard not to dwell on the possibility of exciting cameos in the MCU, especially when the last two films had some of the biggest the cinematic universe has ever seen. It seems that the tradition of surprising the audience with funny performances will continue, as the director of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi teased exciting episodes of the upcoming film.

Since “Thor: Love and Thunder” seems to deviate from the multiverse storyline (given what has been presented in the trailers so far), the possibility of huge episodes has definitely not been discussed as much as the two previous installments, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. However, knowing about the inclusion in Thor: Ragnarok of such big names as Matt Damon and Sam Neal portraying Asgardian actors (Loki and Odin) in cameo roles, it is likely that Waititi will find a way to surpass the bar set in his first MCU all this time. exit from the point of view of the cameo.

Now it looks like “Thor: Love and Thunder” will indeed have some exciting cameos, as the director confirmed during an interview with Fandango All Access in a new interview. “Yes,” Waititi replied after being asked if the upcoming film would meet the expectations of fans in terms of big surprises. In order for the cameos to remain a surprise, Waititi added that he really needs to say as little as possible. “Otherwise it won’t be a cameo. You can’t talk about it. Then they may well be on the poster,” the director added.

While cameos are funny and can sometimes be crucial to the story, especially when they are part of such an interconnected universe that involves the creation of future projects, they can also be very harmful. Balancing fan expectations and telling a comprehensive story that doesn’t seem too overblown, including a cameo can be a very challenging task. On top of that, keeping any kind of secrecy for viewers has become another challenge for the MCU, as the growing number of leaks and other spoilers appearing on social media shows no signs of slowing down.

But seeing how Waititi handled them in “Ragnarok,” as these cameos were handled in a very minor but funny way, it seems that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will steer clear of any high expectations like those placed on the sequel to “Doctor Strange.” In addition to the return of Damon and Neil, Chris Hemsworth’s brother, Luke, will also play the role of an Asgardian actor portraying Thor. Russell Crowe, who has already been shown in the trailer, will play the role of Zeus. Melissa McCarthy will play the role of an Asgardian actress who played Thor’s sister, Hela, and McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, got an unnamed role.

The action of “Thor: Love and Thunder” takes place after the events of the climactic movie “Avengers: Finale” in 2019 and shows the return of Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, as this time he is looking for inner peace and his true identity. But when a new enemy named Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale), appears, Thor is forced to recruit many allies to thwart the galactic threat to destroy all the gods. The film will also detail the reign of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as the new king and show Jane Foster, played by Portman, taking on the mantle of the Thunder God.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.