Thor: Love and Thunder, cut scenes with the characters of “Infinity War” and “Ragnarok”

It became known that the commercials “Thor: Love and Thunder” feature the characters of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Thor: Ragnarok”. Director Taika Waititi brings the Thunder God back to the big screen when he reunites with Chris Hemsworth in this MCU blockbuster. “Thor: Love and Thunder” has an expanded cast compared to “Thor: Ragnarok”, which includes several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie and the Return of Jane Foster.

In his new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the Avenger and his allies must fight Gorr, the butcher god of Christian Bale. So far, very little is known about the villain of the film, but early reviews of the film praise the actor’s performance, and fans should be delighted. However, apparently, Thor almost had a couple of other potential friends in Thor: Love and Thunder, since initially Waititi planned to bring back a couple of familiar faces from his past adventures.

In an interview with Prensaescenario (via CBR), Bale said that he shot scenes with Peter Dinklage from Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri and Jeff Goldblum from Thor: Ragnarok as the Grandmaster. The actor does not go into details about what these scenes were about, but adds that excellent material often ends up on the floor of the editing room. Read Bale’s full quote below:

I had to work with Peter Dinklage, who is not in the final film. I have to work with him and he’s fantastic. I worked with Jeff Goldblum, he’s not in the final film either. As you can see, a lot of material gets on the floor in the assembly room, even though it is a beautiful, shiny material.

The production of “Thor: Love and Thunder” was significantly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the eve of its start and even throughout its main shooting, there were various rumors that several characters who were not officially on the casting list of the film would appear in it. It was once rumored that both Dinklage and Goldblum would reprise their roles in the MCU in a blockbuster. It turns out that these statements were true, but unfortunately their scenes were eventually deleted. In any case, their fragments were not the only ones that were cut, as Bale revealed that his favorite scene with Gorr, the butcher god, was excluded from the theatrical version.

Now it will be interesting to see if there are any other unexpected episodes in Thor: Love and Thunder, regardless of whether they were saved or removed from the final version of the film. Both Waititi and Hemsworth have already ruled out Loki’s appearance, making the film the first part of Thor not to feature Tom Hiddleston. But, besides him, there were also rumors that Idris Elba’s Heimdall would be in it, so fans would go to the cinemas with great tension on the first weekend.