Thor: Love and Thunder counts as James Gunn

The production of Thor: Amor e Trovão relies on the consultancy of a well-known name of the MCU. James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is talking to Taika Waititi to support the characters who are expected to appear in the new God of Thunder movie.

Gunn was asked on Twitter if he was helping Waititi to work with the Guardians’ team. “Yes. I have done that. They are in great hands with Taika Waititi ”, replied the filmmaker.

So far, only Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) is officially confirmed in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, Karen Gillian (Nebula) and Dave Bautista (Drax) were seen in Sydney during the month of January, which may indicate that both may appear in the film as well. There are no details on the plot of the film, but at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy team to go after Gamora.

“I think it will be very good,” Waitii joked recently about Thor: Love and Thunder. “We broke up, we’ve been writing the script for over a year … It is so insane and also very romantic. It is my first time with a romance. And that’s just what I want to do. I never did or never did anything that mattered to me. I would like to create something like this this time ”.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, who returns as Thor, the film will also feature Natalie Portman and Tess Thompson reprising the roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Christian Bale will be the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson signs the script alongside Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.