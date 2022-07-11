Thor: Love and Thunder beat the box office thanks to the best weekend at the opening of the franchise

As usual with every new Marvel movie, the first weekend of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi hit the MCU for the second time, topping the box office with the added good news that the fourth Thor Odinson movie is now the best superhero with a huge box. drag the office to show off.

The first screenings of “Love and Thunder” began on Wednesday in some parts of the world, while in the United States, the film collected an impressive $29 million in previews on Thursday, which already indicates a healthy premiere, at least from a commercial point of view. As for the film’s artistic merits, “Love and Thunder” quickly caused controversy among MCU fans, many clearly preferred “Thor: Ragnarok” to Waititi, while others argued that “The Dark World” could be better.

RELATED: WandaVision’s Best Moments of the Moment

However, this will not prevent the god of thunder from providing a good profit for Marvel Studios now that it has been confirmed that the first weekend of “Love and Thunder” in the United States earned $ 143 million at the box office. This is slightly higher than the previous figure received by Ragnarok in 2017, $ 122.7 million, and easily exceeds the first pair of Chris Hemsworth films, Thor and Thor 2: Kingdom of Darkness, which earned $65.7 million and $85.7 million, respectively, although adjusted for inflation, Ragnarok will still be ahead. Thor’s last adventure.

Globally, “Love and Thunder” earned as much as $302 million, which means that the film is already pretty close to becoming profitable compared to the estimated costs of $350 million, which make up both the film’s budget and marketing costs. Despite lagging behind “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” in the first weekend for $185 million or even “Jurassic World Dominion” ($145 million), Thor’s return to theaters confirms the trend towards the recovery of the film industry thanks to films such as “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” , which took second place at the box office.

Although in terms of money, “Love and Thunder” may be king, it is debatable whether this is Thor’s best MCU film, as the film fully conveys Waititi’s penchant for parody and comedy even more than “Ragnarok”. Marvel Studios has struggled to find its footing in phase four, as many of the films released over the past year rank among the worst MCU films ever, and “Love and Thunder” does little to correct this apparent lack of direction.

Even if “Love and Thunder” confirmed that Thor will remain a mainstay of the MCU in the coming years, the question remains whether the film will permanently portray the character as Hemsworth in the future, not to mention his story or place in the next Avengers cast.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently available in theaters.