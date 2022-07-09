Thor: Love and Amps Thunder fans have mixed feelings about the death of this character

Warning: Spoilers for Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder fans have taken to social media to express their mixed reactions to one of the film’s major character deaths. Thor: Love and Thunder premiered on July 8, 2022, and has received mixed-to-positive reviews. The film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) rallying up a team to fight Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a man disillusioned with the gods who seeks to destroy them all. While fighting Gorr, Thor is stunned when his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), shows up and reveals herself as the Mighty Thor.

Thor learns that Foster is battling stage 4 cancer. While receiving treatment, she heard the fragments of Mjolnir calling to her from New Asgard. Upon arriving on New Asgard, Mjolnir repairs itself and chooses Foster to be the next Thor. When she wields Mjolnir, it transforms her into the Mighty Thor. However, as the film progresses, it is revealed that Mjolnir called to Foster and repaired itself for her because of the oath Thor made when he asked Mjolnir to always protect Foster. Sadly, though, while the hammer can give Foster the empowerment she needs, it can’t rid her of cancer. Every time she sets Mjolnir down, her cancer progresses rapidly. After picking up Mjolnir one more time to defeat Gorr, Foster passes away.

Users quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions to Foster dying in Thor: Love and Thunder, and they are very mixed. Some expressed shock and grief at the tragic death of Jane in the film. Others thought that her cancer and her weakening every time she put down Mjolnir was a nice touch that differentiated her from Thor. Others thought it was a very weak storyline that Mjolnir chose Foster because of a promise Thor made. Check out some of the reactions below:

https://twitter.com/nit2308/status/1545470308970143744

it’s been 3-4 hours and I’m still crying about jane foster’s death. they made her superhero just to kill at the end. she was my comfort character in mcu i’d sell my family for natalie portman and now i’m in a pain😓💔 #ThorLoveAndThunder #JaneFoster #MightyThor pic.twitter.com/uoM7xHbYOQ

— fay ᱬ | thor spoilers (@rachelweiszmilf) July 8, 2022

Disagree Jane Foster constantly having to deal with her impending death whenever she picked up the hammer was already a key differentiater than Thor along with 40 years of comic history

— Metal Gear Octo 👹 (@OctoY1) July 6, 2022

SPOILERS FOR #ThorLoveandThunder

The post-credits scene of Jane in Valhalla was unnecessary, as it was already obvious in the way her death was framed. The film’s biggest issue is compressing an entire comic run in one film and closing off her as a replacement Thor.

— Marcy Webb (@asexualflower) July 8, 2022

#ThorLoveandThunder #Spoilers

She came , She fought & She died 💔

I just can’t wrap my mind around the fact that they introduced her as Mighty Thor then killed her off. she had potential to become the badass character of mcu. She deserved her solo project#NataliePortman pic.twitter.com/hFlR5WcCBb

— Bunny 💖 Movies & Series (@LovelyBunny329) July 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/japanrrybff/status/1545557968669872128

thor 4 / thor love and thunder spoilers //

holy fucking shit i did NOT expect them to kill jane. the ending is really good and i adore it but holy shit i didn’t expect her to actually die

— vyr ✩ koi6 era number 1478 (@HI_CRAWLER) July 8, 2022

⚠️ thor love and thunder spoilers!

Was it just me or did Jane Foster seem to be hesitant and less than excited to enter Valhalla, hinting at a possible return? (Kinda what happened in the comics)

— Hospitalist Prime (@skrishnan37) July 8, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder was interesting. Some cringe dialogue and some obvious cgi moments, but I did like the last 45 minutes or so a lot. I thought Thor watching over Gorr’s daughter and Jane’s death were nice touches. Weaker than ragnarok but still fun. #ThorLoveAndThunder

— 優木せつ菜 (@Nijigakulove) July 8, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.

im actually at a loss for words we finally get female heros and they keep getting killed off after one movie. Jane didnt need to die and i will never forgive marvel for this. I was so excited for her new story but alas

— Laura | ✨ (@kbexnyc) July 7, 2022

Each reaction does make a good point about Foster’s passing. On the one hand, it is very disappointing that Marvel debuted such a strong female hero, only to have her die in the same film. It also closes her off as an option to replace Thor someday. On the other hand, it did make the film very touching and emotional and especially relatable to those suffering from cancer or who have lost loved ones to cancer. Similarly, Mjolnir choosing Foster because of Thor’s promise might be less dramatic than Mjolnir choosing her because she is worthy and Thor is not, but it did solidify the romantic storyline and the theme regarding the power of love. Each fan reaction points out the positives and negatives of Thor: Love and Thunder’s decision to have Foster die, and there is no clear majority for either side.

Ultimately, it is pretty natural for a major character death to spark such divisive reactions. Even more so with Foster because there was such a long break in which Marvel fans saw nothing of her in the films or shows. Having her return after almost a decade of absence and subsequently die is likely to shock some viewers. A lot of viewers probably thought that, if anything, Thor would’ve been the one to die and that Foster would’ve taken up his mantle. However, no one quite knows the future that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is planning for Thor after they revealed he would be returning. Hence, whether Foster’s death in Thor: Love and Thunder was really necessary, likely won’t be known until viewers see what direction the Thor franchise takes from here.