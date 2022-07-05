Thor Has More in Common with the Hulk Than Marvel Fans Think

Warning! Spoilers Ahead for Thor: Lightning & Lament #1

In the Marvel universe, Hulk and Thor are usually portrayed as friends and sometimes rivals, but the two Avengers are more alike than fans can imagine.

Although there are many different Hulks in the Marvel universe, there is nothing like the original, which was created when Bruce Banner was hit by a gamma bomb explosion. As a mythological being from the kingdom of Asgard, Thor had a completely different origin. To teach his son a lesson, Thor’s father Alone banished him to Earth and forced him to live under the human name of the famous surgeon Donald Blake. In order to transform from this mortal shell, Dr. Blake had to strike with his cane, which became Mjolnir’s hammer and turned him into the Thunder God again.

The adventure in the first days of Thor’s life on Earth, described in the book by Ralph Macchio and Todd Science “Thor: Lightning and Crying” No. 1, shows how much he and the Hulk are really similar. In this story, Thor must unite with his fellow Asgardians to repel the invading forces. During the battle, Torah’s beloved Sif was seriously wounded. He hands her over to the Asgardian medics, but she suffers from too much blood loss to be saved. So, Thor must transform into his human personality, Donald Blake, in order to use his surgical skills to save her.

This is an interesting situation, since the Hulk is usually associated with two personalities who can be useful. In a battle with a big opponent, the Hulk will come in handy, because it can deliver a strong blow. But there are times when Bruce Banner’s intelligence and experience in the field of gamma radiation are needed. In these cases, the Hulk must transform into Bruce in order to use the scientist’s strengths. The same can be said about Thor and Donald Blake. Thor is good at fighting, but not at treating a wounded friend. In this situation, Thor would need to transform into his human form just like the Hulk would need to transform into his own.

The character of Donald Blake needs to be used more in comics. Over the past couple of years, Thor’s character has undergone a number of changes. For a while he became unworthy, and Jane Foster took the mantle of Thor. But the Hulk has just completed a series of defining characters with the Immortal Hulk. This story rewrote how fans perceived the relationship between the Hulk and Bruce Banner. Maybe it’s time to do the same with a similar series for Thor. Then maybe fans will finally see how much Hulk and Thor are more similar in their human personalities.