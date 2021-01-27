Thor: Amor and Thunder recordings begin in Australia

Chris Hemsworth confirmed the start of production for Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor participated in a ceremony with a local tribe and recalled that, although Australia Day is a celebration date, it can be seen as the beginning of the destruction of the Maori. In an Instagram post, the actor said he hopes everyone can celebrate a country date together soon.

Along with director Taika Waititi, he participated in a welcoming ceremony, before starting to record the fourth film of the God of Thunder. Check out the publication below.

“A beautiful start to our filming today with a welcoming ceremony to the Country of the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation, with performance and karakia by the Maori of Te Aranganui.

Indigenous Australians may be so proud of this country, but many see January 26 as a date that signifies the beginning of expropriation, disease epidemics, border violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to social policies extreme control. We will begin healing and stay together with people from the First Nations with solidarity and compassion. We will find a date when all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together “.

In addition to directing Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi also signs the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film will feature Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will return as Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively.

The film is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.