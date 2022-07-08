Thor 5 will be the Greatest hero Battle since Iron Man vs. Cap

Attention: SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The scene in the middle of the credits of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” becomes the beginning of the biggest battle in the Marvel cinematic universe for the movie “Thor 5: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) vs. Hercules (Brett Goldstein)! In the MCU sequel directed by Taika Waititi, the God of Thunder teams up with Jane Foster, also known as the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to stop Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale). But the key scene where Thor faces Zeus (Russell Crowe) will lead to a battle of divine proportions in “Thor 5″.

There was no shortage of superhero battles in the MCU. Thor, Captain America (Chris Hemsworth) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dealt each other a blow when they first met in The Avengers. Iron Man used the Hulk Buster to fight the Rampaging Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in The Avengers: Age of Ultron”. After that, in Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers split into sides and engaged in battle with each other, and matches such as Captain America vs. Spider-Man (Tom Holland) captured the audience. But the “Civil War” actually boiled down to a decisive battle between Iron Man and Captain America. Although Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) participated in that fight, it was the destruction of the trust and friendship of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark that left the Avengers shattered for years to come. Since then, the MCU has seen other superhero fights, especially in Marvel’s “What If…?” Multiverse, but Iron Man vs. Captain America still divides fans over whether Iron Man’s Team or Cap’s Team was right.

In Thor: Ragnarok, the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) forced Thor into an epic battle against the Hulk in the Battle of Champions, but otherwise the Thunder God has not fought the same superhero or god for a long time. Thor is now one of the few original Avengers still flying high in the MCU, and after defeating the Butcher God, Thor needs a new challenge. In the credits of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, it is promised “Thor will return”, and when he does, the table will be set for an amazing battle with such a powerful demigod as Thor.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the biggest battle in the history of the MCU

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor, Mighty Thor, King Valkyrie and Korg (Taika Waititi) travel to the Almighty City, the home of the gods, to raise an army against Gorr. Their efforts failed due to the arrogance of Zeus, who holds the court and has the most power and influence in the Almighty City. Zeus was one of the heroes and inspirers of Thor, but the ruler of the Greek pantheon disappointed Odinson. Thor’s plan switched to capturing Zeus’ weapon, a lightning Strike, and the Thunder God believed he had killed Zeus before taking him and escaping with his friends.

But, as the scene in the middle credits of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” showed, it’s not so easy to kill a god, especially one as powerful as Zeus. Zeus not only survived, but also became very angry and called one of his many children to avenge him. It turned out to be Hercules, a demigod known for his strength. Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein playing Hercules was a pleasant surprise, and his clever casting also gives an idea of how the mighty demigod will be portrayed in the MCU. In the role of Roy Kent, Goldstein excellently plays a hot-tempered and foul-mouthed hero, who, nevertheless, has a heart of gold. Hercules hints that he is a marvelized sequel to the popular Goldstein character Roy Kent, and he is already the perfect backdrop for Chris Hemsworth’s carefree and noble Thor.

Thor Is Against. Hercules: Who will win?

Hercules challenges Thor. Despite being a demigod—half-mortal and a demigod, Marvel’s Hercules was suckled with the divine breast milk of his stepmother Hera, which boosted his already powerful physiology to a godlike level. In terms of sheer physical strength, Hercules is one of the most powerful creatures in the MCU, and he also possesses godlike stamina, agility, invulnerability, and a healing factor that makes him immortal from aging. Hercules also carries a golden mace with him, which will become an important weapon to fight Thor’s hammer Mjolnir and his axe Thunderer. It is likely that Hercules will also be able to wield and use Zeus’ lightning Strike if he snatches it from Thor.

However, Thor has powers and abilities that Hercules lacks, for example, the divine power inherent in him to summon lightning. Odinson has shown many times that he is one of the most powerful beings in the MCU, and Thor can level entire armies to the ground whenever he wants. However, Thor sometimes lacks the killer instinct and will hesitate instead of going “to the head” as he did against Thanos (Josh Brolin). Everything about Hercules in the MCU is still a guess, but the son of Zeus is probably not without a killer instinct. Hercules’ mythological exploits and Marvel comics make him potentially the most powerful enemy Thor has ever faced.