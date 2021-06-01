Thor 4: Sam Neill Jokes About His Role in MCU

Thor 4: Sam Neill will be back at MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor, famous for his Jurassic Park role as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, had previously appeared in Thor: Ragnarok during a theater staging in Asgard. In the scene, Neill is responsible for playing Odin, while Matt Damon gets the role of Loki in the play.

Now, with the end of filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor talked to a radio station in Australia and joked that he didn’t know exactly who he was playing. Neill said: “I never understood any of Thor’s movies. In fact, the entire Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.”

One of the radio hosts decided to explain that Neill was playing a fake version of Anthony Hopkins’ character Odin, he replied: “What? I wish someone had told me that, it would have been so much easier!”.

“I mean, I was standing next to Jenny Morris and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’” continued the actor. “To be honest, I was completely stunned, I came back, I was stunned again, I did my part, I don’t know who’s playing who exactly because they’re kind of switching roles.”

Filming for Thor: Love and Thunder has recently ended, and the film continues without an official synopsis. Joining (confused) Sam Neill are Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Karen Gillan, Russel Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt and Jamie Alexander. Taika Waititi directs the film and writes the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.