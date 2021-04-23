Thor 4: Russell Crowe reveals his character in the film; look!

Thor 4: Experienced actor Russell Crowe was confirmed in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder in late March and since then many people have wondered who he will play. Last Monday (19), he participated in the Joy Breakfast podcast and revealed that it will be Zeus in the film, the supreme god of Greek mythology.

“I’m going to get on my bike, I’m going to Disney Fox Studios and, around 9:15 am, I’m going to be Zeus. It’s my last day and I’m going to enjoy it,” revealed Crowe in a good-humored way.

The revelation is a big surprise and indicates that the superhero feature film will have a mix of pantheons. It is not yet known what the relationship between the Olympian commander and the god of thunder will be and even when the mythologies will interact.

In addition to Crowe, Thor 4 also features names like Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. They will have to play the roles of Hela, Loki and Thor, respectively, in a scene that must resemble the staging of Thor’s play: Ragnarok.

Also confirmed in the cast: Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Thor), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Starlord) and Karen Gillan (Nebula), in addition to Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Another name considered in the film is Jeff Goldblum, who can reprise the role of Grand Master.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit US theaters on February 11, 2022.