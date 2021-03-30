Thor 4: Russell Crowe is confirmed in the film’s cast

One of New Zealand’s native companions of Taika Waititi is joining the cast of his next Marvel adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder. Russell Crowe, Oscar winner and star of Gladiator and Man of Steel, was cast in a role in the fourth film in the Thor franchise, meaning that the actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022. So far, however, his role in the film has not been revealed.

There was much speculation about Russell’s involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder last weekend after the actor was spotted in a rugby match with other cast members. After photos of Crowe and his new castmates surfaced online, the Deadline website released a new report confirming the actor’s involvement in the film.

Waititi and Marvel reportedly wanted to keep Crowe’s appearance in production secret, as did Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. However, Crowe’s photos with members of the production seem to have prevented this from happening.

Thor 4: more details on the next Marvel franchise Thor film

Chris Hemsworth will return in the role of the God of Thunder in Thor’s fourth independent film, this being the ninth time he played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previously, the actor starred in all three other Thor films, the four Avengers films, and even briefly appeared in a post-credits scene from Doctor Strange.

Hemsworth will not be the only familiar face that will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder when the feature hits theaters in 2022. Tessa Thompson will once again assume the role of Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman will finally repeat her role as Jane Foster from the first two Thor films , this time as the protagonist, by the way, while Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will also be part of the project.

Oscar winner and MCU rookie Christian Bale will take on the role of Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, the film’s main antagonist.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit American theaters on February 11, 2022.