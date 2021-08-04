Thor 4: Photos Reveal Christian Bale’s Villain’s Look

The filming of Thor: Love and Thunder apparently has not ended and, with that, news of the film continues to be released. This time, the footage on the recording set shows for the first time the look of the villain Gorr, who is being played by actor Christian Bale.

The photos were released this Wednesday (04) by the Daily Mail website. According to the vehicle, the recordings are taking place this week on the famous Malibu beach, in Los Angeles, California (USA).

The images show Bale with the villain’s makeup and prosthetics. In the records, it is possible to see that the characterization will be similar to that of Ronan, the villain who first appeared on the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The actor is covered with skin in a gray color, and your character must wear a kind of robe of the same color. Although the details of the villain’s story have not been revealed, for now, it is possible to know a little about him if we take into account the comic books (comics).

Gorr, who has the title of “the butcher of the gods”, is an alien who only appeared in 2013 in Thor’s comics (quite recently, if we remember that the God of Thunder has almost 60 years of stories at Marvel).

The villain ends up losing his family and tries to take his anger out on the gods, who he thought didn’t exist. After the tragedy, he believes that killing divine beings can be a good way to punish them, as they allow innocent people to lose their lives.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder must be the most “freaked out” movie on the MCU. “I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived like ten lives (in the different shots), but this is the craziest movie I’ve ever made,” director Taika Waititi said in an interview last month.

The feature film will feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and the new Thor, and the cast will feature actors such as Tessa Thompson (Valquiria), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Starlord), Melissa McCarthy (Fake Hela ), Matt Damon (fake Loki), Luke Hemsworth (fake Thor), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

The film is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2022 in Brazilian cinemas.