Thor 4: Natalie Portman appears as Jane Foster in photos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a new Goddess of Thunder when Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in the cinema next year. In the meantime, new photos from the set show Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster to the world of superheroes.

At the moment, Marvel Studios is in production for its next film in the Thor franchise, in which Portman will star again with Chris Hemsworth and his characters will join with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Although there are no concrete details, the photos give an idea of ​​how Jane will gain Mjolnir’s powers and how it will affect New Asgard, in an environment that pays tribute to Anthony Hopkins’ Odin.

In the images, it is possible to see that the city created a monument where Odin died and Hela defeated Mjolnir during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. The pieces of Uru’s metal in the hammer appear to be on display, surrounded by guards.

In addition to Portman, other photos released in recent weeks also showed the characters of Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy as their respective characters, already seen in Ragnarok.

A video also reveals a scene in which the protagonist is raised by equipment that is likely to be replaced by some CGI effect. The context resembles scenes from the Aether in The Dark World.

Check out the images.

Some more pictures of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day (photos from @nportmanbr) pic.twitter.com/oI45GN2CMT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 6, 2021

Although it looks like a tourist attraction, Jane Foster finds herself alone for some reason and, in the video, she appears to be receiving powers, possibly those of Mjolnir. That would be a big change for both Jane and the Asgardians. Furthermore, Thor’s reaction to finding out is uncertain.

Indeed, it is already confirmed by Marvel that Thor: Love and Thunder will bring many changes to the MCU. Natalie Portman herself commented on some of them when she cited the comics that underpin the film, The Mighty Thor, by Russell Dauterman and Jason Aaron.

In an interview with Yahoo, Portman said that she couldn’t say much, but that she is very excited. She said that she is training and gaining muscle. The character will fight cancer while dealing with her new powers. The actress believes that the more superheroes there are, the better.

Thor: Love and Thunder, a feature film in which Jane Foster becomes powerful, opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.