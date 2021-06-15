Thor 4: Jane Foster’s New Look Thor May Have Been Revealed

The fourth film in the Thor franchise has already been filmed, but little is known about the plot. So far, in addition to the participation of some Guardians of the Galaxy characters, it has only been revealed that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will assume the mantle as the new Goddess of Thunder.

Now, an image allegedly released by a member of the film’s crew may have revealed some details of Portman’s look in the film. According to the Twitter account Thor: Love and Thunder News, the team received the t-shirt below, showing how Thor, Valkyrie and Foster’s uniforms look. Check out the image.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

“The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in upgraded armor AND the first look at Jane [Foster’s] Thunder Goddess armor in Thor: Love and Thunder,” says the publication.

still a rumor

Remember that the information is unofficial and should be treated as rumour. However, if she is confirmed, Marvel Studios seems to be very faithfully following the character’s look in the comics.

In addition to Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder features the return of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon and Jamie Alexander. They are joined by Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Pratt. Christian Bale will play the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who also writes the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.