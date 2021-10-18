Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2 And Other Movies Are Delayed By Disney

Disney announced this Monday (18), that several Marvel Studios films were postponed. Among them is Doutor Estranho at Multiverso da Loucura, which would debut on March 25 of next year and will now be released on May 6 in theaters.

Check below the old dates and the new period foreseen for the release of the feature films:

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022 to July 8, 2022;

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022 to November 11, 2022;

The Marvels – November 11, 2022 to February 17, 2023;

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – from February 17, 2023 to July 28, 2023;

Marvel’s Unnamed Movie – was moved up from November 10, 2023 to March 3, 2023.

In addition to these films, two other Marvel films that have not yet gained official names have been removed from the release calendar. One of them would hit theaters on July 28, 2023, while the other on October 6, 2023.

Other studios

And in addition to Marvel productions, projects from other Disney studios were also affected. Indiana Jones 5, for example, would be released on July 29, 2022, but has been pushed back to June 30, 2023.

A Disney live action movie scheduled for July 14, 2023 was also removed from the calendar, as was a 20th Century feature film, which would hit the market on October 20, 2023.

Disney has not provided, for the time being, more details on the commercial decision regarding its film projects.