Thor 4: Chris Hemsworth Comes up With Athletic Looks in New Photos

Thor 4: Filming for Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, in the original) continues under the direction of Taika Waititi. Recently, new behind-the-scenes photos, released by the Daily Mail and then on social media, revealed a very different look for Thor, the hero of Asgard.

In the images, actor Chris Hemsworth, interpreter of the title character, appears with an athletic look, indicating some possible sequels for the new film. Apparently, the scene in question is part of a very important training for the narrative.

Thor, who is renowned for his long hair, wears a tank top, a warming vest, light gray sweatpants and a red headband. In addition, the hero’s famous armbands give way to another accessory. There is no sign of his hammer or any other weapon in the photos.

One of the actor’s sons was also present at the occasion, with a tablet in his hands.

Check out the full post on Twitter:

New Thor pics from behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder! (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/Qr4Sdif01C) pic.twitter.com/aDN8cvygkT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 28, 2021

What can the public expect from Thor: Love and Thunder?

Filming of Thor’s fourth sequence is taking place in Australia, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Some behind-the-scenes footage has also been shared by the cast on social media, revealing a few details about what the film can bring to movie screens.

According to its director, this will be the best Marvel ever. Will it be true? Until the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, other productions are expected to be released on Disney+, such as the Loki series and the third Spider-Man movie.

Anyway, things seem to be quite interesting with Phase 4 of the MCU, after all, issues involving multiverses will gain even more prominence in the heroes narratives.

The production cast also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Christian Bale as Gorr and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

So be sure to check it out! The film opens in theaters in May 2022.