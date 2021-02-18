Thor 4: Captain Marvel may appear in the film

The recordings for Thor: Amor and Thunder started in late January and have the participation of part of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. However, another important MCU character can show up in the film. According to Crazy Days & Nights, Brie Larson was seen in Australia, where the film is being shot.

There is no official information about the presence of Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers in the fourth feature of Marvel’s God of Thunder. However, the story must begin in space, where Thor went with the Guardians of the Galaxy team. This could be a loophole to bring the character back to Earth.

If that rumor is correct, Larson will join Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). The actors have already been seen behind the scenes of the film and appear in some unofficial images.

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder is still being kept secret, but the film will feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. She will become the new Thor and will take over Mjölnir. It has also been confirmed that the film’s villain will be Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who signs the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder will have the returns of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif.

The film hits theaters on May 6, 2022.