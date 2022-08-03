Thomas Jane must save his daughter during the excavation, trailer [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant is proud to present an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming film “Excavation” in theaters, digitally and on demand on September 23. The new hostage thriller, distributed in North America by Saban Films, was written by Banipal Ablahad and Benhur Ablahad as their feature film debut. It has a special honor, as it involves not only the prolific star Thomas Jane (beloved for “Space”, “Predator”, “Fog” and others), but also his daughter Harlow Jane.

Directed by K. Asher Levin, “Excavation” focuses on a widowed father (played by Thomas Jane) who works at a construction site and brings his daughter (played, of course, by Harlow Jane) to demolish the house. But when they arrive at the specified location, they are instead tied up and taken hostage by a villainous couple portrayed by Emil Hirsch (Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans) and Liana Liberato (Light as a feather).

The exclusive first Screen Rant look at the Dig trailer was provided by Saban Films in collaboration with its studio partner, Lionsgate. The story begins with a job that apparently requires rapid change, and Thomas Jane’s character must take it up in order to afford a procedure that will help his daughter improve her hearing. However, the touching moment of the father and daughter is terribly cut short when the thieves of the work appear, and the true nature of the action thriller is revealed.

Dig promises to be heartbreaking and action-packed, and is sure to showcase some great action scenes from the veteran actor, as well as some impressive breakout moments for Harlow Jane. So far, the younger Jane has appeared in an episode of High Desert and in the Texas Rising miniseries, evoking anticipation of what her first starring role in the film will look like.

Saban Films left its mark in 2022, releasing several thrillers, detective stories and intelligent horror films in cinemas and at home. January began with “The Legend of La Yorona”, and April saw the spy drama “The Agent’s Game” starring Mel Gibson. “There are No Saints” and “Deep in the Forest” were released in May, and the psychological thriller “Chariot” and the sci-fi horror film “Cryo” were released in June. Now it looks like Dig will continue this trend until the fall, with a father-daughter duo ready to fight, fighting evil.