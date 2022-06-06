This year’s Summer Game Fest will be mainly dedicated to games that have already been announced

This month’s Summer Game Fest will feature world premieres, trailers and game updates from across the industry. On the eve of the Summer Game Fest showcase, the show’s host Jeff Cayley organized a Twitter Space to set expectations for viewers around the world.

Summer Game Fest is one of the main gaming events taking place in June together with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The month—long celebration of the Cayley Games is one of the most anticipated this summer, which is partly due to the success of The Game Awards. The annual demonstration attracted more than 30 partners, including SEGA, Activision, PlayStation, EA and miHoYo, to name just a few. Special guests like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will also be on the show to attract audiences beyond traditional gaming events.

Jeff Cayley urges viewers to rein in and manage their expectations for “megaton shocks,” or rumors about games that sound too good to be true. Summer Game Fest will mainly focus on games that have already been announced, such as The Callisto Protocol, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Gotham Knights. Kayleigh repeats, saying that the show “is not The Game Awards,” implying that announcements of major games should be expected during the December show, not during the Summer Game Fest. However, he is very excited because the event features exclusive games for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, “massive games” and independent games.

The presentation of the Summer Game Fest is expected to last about two hours, but Kayleigh is not entirely sure due to guest appearances and live performances. Viewers can expect plenty of game footage, such as a first-level walkthrough for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While Summer Game Fest focuses on announced games, Kaylee expects there will be more game announcements in the coming weeks at events such as the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Fans’ expectations of Summer Game Fest are growing as the day approaches, which may be due to the absence of E3 this year. Kaylee’s speech to state expectations from Summer Game Fest is useful and allows gamers who know about the event to watch with an open mind. Those who are excited about the games that will be released later this year can have a good time watching new footage and trailers.

On the other hand, Summer Game Fest has been criticized by viewers in the past years due to the lack of exciting discoveries and content. There are rumors about games, but at first glance it seems that Summer Game Fest is not the place for such games.

Summer Game Fest starts on June 9th.