This would be the next Samsung rollable smartphone

It seems that Samsung is planning moves for its near future. Until now, the firm had two families of mobiles that were the most top: On the one hand, there is the Galaxy S series, the longest-lived and at the same time most famous, and the Galaxy Note, which began as the large version of a phone and that it has remained as the one oriented to the most productive. Now there is also the Galaxy Z Fold, its line of folding terminals, but in the future we may see a rollable Galaxy that could be as we see in the following video.

This could be the Samsung Galaxy rollable

It is a fact that smartphones are making a transition in the physical section. Manufacturers took a major leap when they went from keys to touchscreens, but the future is in folding displays. We have already seen the first results and there may still more to come in the future, a future in which this hardware starts to roll up to expand or reduce the space it occupies.

And this is where Samsung is working to get its next rollable smartphone. According to what we read in MSpowerUser, a video of how the next Samsung roll-up smartphone is expected to be on the Internet. Of course, it is the next ranking in the world of smartphones and that would be the culmination of a project that has been under study since last year when the first patents were known.

The video shows several important things. The first is that the terminal has a similar appearance to that seen in previous devices with a screen that falls from the sides. This is extended thanks to the fact that the right side pulls the display that is placed on the left side. In addition, this fixed part is high and covers the upper part and the base of the device, revealing the base of the terminal in its wake.

Another important point is that this does not affect the back, so it follows that the hardware remains stable in the case, which has three lenses housed on the back of the device. Of course, the encapsulation disappears to house the cameras on the same surface as it happened before.

The successor to the Note family?

The third point, and perhaps the most important is the appearance of the S Pen from the base of the roll-up Galaxy. This can mean two things: that the terminal is the successor to the Galaxy Note family or that it is a different range with the same possibilities as the company’s phablet. It is true that there are rumors that point to the former, but that will run to the decision of the Korean firm.



