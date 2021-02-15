This would be the mythical bathtub scene on PlayStation

After Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077 it is the turn of the title starring Geralt of Rivia. What would The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt look like on the first PlayStation? CD Projekt RED is unlikely to work on a demake, but for all those who like to imagine what it could have been like, there is always the work of Anders Lundbjörk, the same user who already reimagined Cyberpunk 2077 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on mythical Sony console. The scene he has chosen to reproduce Geralt’s adventure is not epic at all, but it is very iconic. Do you remember the scene in the bathtub? Exactly that one.

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is a moment when its protagonist, the witcher, takes a bath in the most relaxed way possible, lying comfortably with his feet out of the bathtub, all while he engages in a conversation. Unfortunately for Geralt, the course of the talk ends abruptly. In the case of this hypothetical version of PSX, everything is seen with the classic pixels of the already old console.

Improved version for the new generation

If yours is not the thick and triangular polygon, you will probably be more interested in the version that Saber Interactive is developing. CD Projekt RED announced that it would bring Geralt of Rivia’s adventure to PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, in addition to upgrading the PC version. In this way, The Witcher 3 and all its expansions will be optimized on the new hardware. Those in charge of the port are the same developers who developed the title for Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt RED continues to work on Cyberpunk 2077, a title that was released with numerous performance issues. The Polish studio needs to reverse a situation that has ruined a good part of the reputation they have achieved over all these years. It all depends on the next few months.