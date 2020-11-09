This would be the girl who makes V hundreds of smiles

All the members of BTS have their dream partner, but what would be the ideal for V and what would make him very happy?

The smile of BTS member V has won over the entire ARMY and the world in general. The singer is known for his unique ectangular smile that always makes fans swoon for him.

With that in mind, you must be wondering what it would be like to have such a unique smile focused on you, right? Part of the fun of boy bands is having some fantasies about being your partner.

None of the BTS members, as far as we know, have confirmed relationships at this time. Therefore, there is always a chance that you can win V over, have that smile directed your way, and go at sunset with the boy of your dreams.

Sure, the odds can be astronomical! But they still exist, you know? So if you’re curious what the girl would be like to bring V a smile and steal her heart, here’s what you need to know.

What would the ideal match for V be like?

V has talked about his ideal girlfriend over the years. In a slam book entry for The Star, according to Koreaboo, V joined the other BTS members in completing a profile questionnaire in 2015. One of the topics V delved into here is what he would like in his ideal partner . In her own words, she wrote:

“A girl who knows how to save money when I earn money, someone who stops me if I spend too much money, a girl who says she buys a house rather than a car and someone who is willing to give everything to her parents,” said the idol.

So you like someone who is straightforward, intelligent, forward-thinking, and family oriented. She also wants someone who is good with animals and also plans to have children one day

Other qualities that V looks for in an ideal girlfriend

Taehyung also shared some other qualities that he would like in this hypothetical girlfriend. She said: “My ideal type is a kind woman. I want her to be mentally healthy. Even better if she speaks well too. It doesn’t matter if she’s not beautiful. But everyone says let’s wait and see what my future girlfriend looks like, I’m curious too. ”

She wants a girlfriend who is kind and compassionate. Someone who takes care of himself mentally. By “speak well,” we think he means someone who is smart above all else.

It seems like inner qualities are the most important part of V’s ideal match. So it seems like she wants someone she can click with rather than a surface level sort of thing.

In addition to his ideal girlfriend, the BangTan idol has shared that he has an idea of what he would like his future to be like. Honestly? It is incredibly sweet. It will make you swoon more than that smile of hers.

During the FEST 2020 celebrations, V confessed that he hopes his children will be best friends with the children of the other BTS members one day. Can you hear the ARMY scream at how adorable he is?



