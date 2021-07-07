This would be the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Although the big launches are almost around the corner of summer, it does not mean that no information is coming from them. In fact, you may have forgotten some along the way when it comes to versions. Today we have to talk about one of those novelties that complete a family of devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and its new design.

Similar to that seen in the S21 range

If something caught the attention of the Galaxy S21 it was the design. It is true that in the front it maintains the classic aesthetic, but it is in the back where we see the detail that makes it so special. We are talking about that encapsulation where the rear cameras of the terminal are placed, one that completely divides it from the central body and differentiates it with a glossy coating to give it a more elegant touch.

But now it is up to the firm to launch a type of mobile that we have been seeing for a few years and we refer to the FE series. With it they want to give the best of their avant-garde terminals but at a much more affordable price. And this tradition seems to be around for much longer and a proof of this is this leak of the design of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Leaker Evan Blass has shown a render of what the terminal would look like on the outside and leaves us a surprise. This surprise is what gives the S21 family its essence, although it completely detracts from its elegance. Following what we told you in the previous paragraph, it is about the encapsulation of the back. It seems that the chassis of the device is made up of three parts: the structure of the sides, the front (made up of the screen), and the rear part, which is all one part.

Yes, as you are seeing in the tweet above. The Korean company removes that special detail from the S21 and fully attaches it to the rear as if it were one. It is something similar to what we have seen in other companies such as the Oppo Find X3 Pro, where you see a protrusion on the back where they are housed. In the case of Samsung something similar happens, highlighting this part. Possibly it is in the next Unpacked where we have more details of this device.