This Will Hold Altcoin Until It Reaches $ 100 Thousand

Trader and analyst Josh Rager, one of the important names in the cryptocurrency community, shared his predictions about some altcoins. Josh Rager stated that he will hold the recently notable DeFi cryptocurrency yearn.finance (YFI) until it hits $ 100,000.

Popular analyst Josh Rager said on the matter:

“When I was around 2,500 dollars, I made three YFI investments. The two were sold very early. Their value may now be close to 50 thousand US dollars. But I got one and I won’t sell it until it’s over $ 100,000. Its highest level so far is over $ 16,100. ”

Bought three $YFI around $2,500 Sold two way too early…. could be close to $50k combined value right now But kept one and not selling until over $100k Current high so far over $16,100 pic.twitter.com/PJFnRMcrVn — Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) August 20, 2020

YFI Outperforms Bitcoin

Rager continued his explanations regarding YFI. According to Rager, YFI outperforms Bitcoin:

“I think 1YFI is equal to 1 BTC. Imagine that you bought Bitcoin for $ 2,000 a month ago, and it’s now worth $ 12,000. Everyone dies for this opportunity. And yes YFI did that. ”

What is YFI, What Does It Do?

Learn.finance (YFI), one of the popular cryptocurrencies of the DeFi (decentralized finance) world, has attracted the attention of investors as it has been the scene of significant increases for a long time. The number of people who provide many services and lenders in the cryptocurrency world is spreading to more and more people. Yearn.finance serves exactly this audience. Because yearn.finance users have the opportunity to use the DeFi network effectively by using this product. yearn.finance automatically tells investors how much revenue can be earned from which project and how much transaction fee will be charged for which project.

What is the Current Status of YFI?

According to the data obtained from CoinMarketCap, YFI was trading at $ 13,950 at the time of writing. The DeFi cryptocurrency has dropped 7% in the past 24 hours. As we previously reported, YFI had a significant success as the first altcoin to surpass Bitcoin in terms of price. Analysts now think the YFI will continue this rise. However, there are also analysts who are pessimistic about this issue. Despite this rise of YFI, some people state that there is still a large risk of devaluation.



