This will be the renewed PlayStation Store website

Sony will prepare its new website for the imminent arrival of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Collections, subscriptions, offers and more.

Sony will renew the PlayStation Store web portal in the coming days. The digital store dedicated to the PS4 and PS5 consoles (PS Vita, PSP and PS3 will no longer sell content on the web; only on their console natively) will give a change of scenery to present a cleaner and more stylish look, including everything you need to navigate and find the contents of our library. From ResetERA several users have shared images of those regions where it is becoming available.

Access to everything quickly and renewed: this is the new PS Store

This new PS Store website, whose premiere will take place between October 21 and October 26 in all regions, is designed for the browser, but will also have a version for mobile format, as before. Broadly speaking, it will be divided into four main blocks: the latest, collections, offers and subscriptions. In the first we will have the new releases and those reservations of titles that are going to be launched in the next few dates.

Therefore, we are talking about PS4 games (soon also PS5), all the offers divided into filters and categories, accessories (DLC, cosmetic items …), free to play type games – free with integrated microtransactions -, section for PS VR , PS Plus and PS Now, the latter two focused on the two subscription modalities that will continue to be available once PlayStation 5 hits the market this November. The objective of this PS Store, which will use white as the main color for the background, is to facilitate access to essential functions for browsing purposes; that fewer steps must be taken to reach our goals.



