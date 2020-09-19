This will be the midfield in the Real Madrid of the future

Real Madrid, champion of the Spanish La Liga the previous season, will seek to repeat the achievement and fight, surely with Barcelona and Atlético to achieve it, however they are aware that the renewal of the team, especially in the half court, is something imperative to be able to face the commitments of the future.

And for this, Madrid has had two of the best news for a long time: Fede Valverde and Martin Odegaard:

Valverde was a true balm for the merengue team last season, his energy was noticeable from the beginning, a different player who can be trusted in all the games that are necessary, regardless of the size: Cup, League or Champions, The young Uruguayan has already signed a contract extension until 2025 and will be the leader of the renewal of the midfield, alongside the -until now- immovable Casemiro, Modric and Tony Kroos.

On the other hand, we have Martin Odegaard, a brilliant Norwegian player who was on loan to Real Sociedad, signing memorable performances with the Basque Country team; Together with Marco Asensio, they were the start of this trend of signing “future” youngsters for the first team and now it is Odegaard’s turn to return to the team and show all the trust that has been placed in him.

Two players that we will surely talk about a lot in recent years, two young people who seek to take the world by bite and renew the face of the half court of the most winning team in Europe.



